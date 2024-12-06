Bath’s Thermae Spa will reopen today following lorry crash 

Bath’s Thermae Spa is reopening on Friday 6 December after a lorry crashed into its entrance.

On Wednesday 4 December a delivery lorry reversed into one of the columns at the entrance on Bath Street.

The column, which is part of an 18th century Grade 2 listed building, was significantly damaged, and the decision was made to close the spa for safety reasons.

Specialist structural surveyors, structural support contractors, and design consultants, quickly drew up a repair plan.

The specialist team worked throughout the night to fix the problem. The solution was complicated by the fact that the structure sits on top of 18th century vaults, so further stabilising work was required beneath street level to stabilise the column using a network of steel props.

More work will be carried out over the coming months to restore the column. Credit: ITV News

All the work means the Thermae Spa will be back open from 12pm on Friday 6 December.

Andrew Jordan, Vice President of YTL Hotels UK, which operates Thermae Bath Spa, said: ‘’We apologise to all our customers who had planned to visit Thermae Bath Spa over the past couple of days and we are grateful for their patience and understanding. We also really appreciate the kind messages and well wishes we have received.

‘‘Our staff have been working incredibly hard to contact all our customers and rearrange their visits, or offer vouchers or refunds. It is great to see how all our staff pulled together in difficult circumstances.

“We are also grateful to our sister company YTL Construction who were on the scene almost immediately and called in specialist contractors to assist. Thanks to their expertise and for working through the night we are now in a position to be able to open our doors in time for what we anticipate will be one of our busiest weekends of the year.’’

