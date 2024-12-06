‘Batman’ drink driver who fled scene after crash given ban

Play Brightcove video

Wiltshire Police issued footage of their arrest of 'Batman' Lewis Blondrage

A drink driver who crashed into a telegraph pole and fled from police dressed as Batman has been banned from driving.

Lewis Blondrage, of Aliwal Barracks, collided with the pole in Meerut Road, Tidworth, on 19 November.

Dressed as the superhero, the 25-year-old fled the scene after being chased by residents.

Officers from Wiltshire Police, including their dog unit, contained the area and captured Blondrage.

He subsequently failed a roadside breath test and was taken into custody, where he provided a blood sample that was over the legal limit.

On 4 December, Blondrage was found guilty of drink driving and failing to stop at the scene of a road traffic collision.

He was given a 12-month driving ban and a £600 fine at Swindon Magistrates' Court.