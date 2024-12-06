Families of Nottingham attack victims welcome decision to review homicide law

Play Brightcove video

Emma Webber, the mother of Barnaby Webber, speaks to ITV News West Country

The families of three people killed in the Nottingham attacks have welcomed the decision to review homicide law.

Barnaby Webber, 19, Grace O’Malley-Kumar, 19, and Ian Coates, 65, were stabbed to death by Valdo Calocane in Nottingham in June 2022.

Calocane, who had been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, was given a hospital order for manslaughter on the basis of diminished responsibility in January.

Valdo Calocane Credit: Nottinghamshire Police

The Law Commission announced on Friday 6 December that it had accepted a request by Lord Chancellor Shabana Mahmood to review homicide law.

Specifically, the commission will look into how homicide is categorised and the impact of diminished responsibility.

‘Flawed and archaic’

In a joint statement, the families of the three victims killed by Calocane said they welcomed the review.

“Our laws, practices and processes are failing,” they said.

“The are flawed and archaic. Because of this, a gross miscarriage of justice has been served and Valdo Calocane has been able to manipulate the system to avoid punishment for his heinous crimes.

“We have never disputed his illness; however it is clear that he knew exactly what he was doing, he knew that what he was doing was wrong, and he chose to do it anyway.

“As such, he is now a patient within our medical system with no current process to serve any punishment for his crimes.

“Had our laws changed, as was first proposed almost 20 years ago, this outcome would have been very different.”

Fellow student, Barnaby Webber, was also killed. Credit: Family photo

Speaking to ITV News West Country, Barnaby's mother Emma Webber said she wanted to be involved in the review.

"Our homicide laws and our sentencing needs to be urgently reviewed, because they are out of date, they are archaic," she said.

"As a society, we have moved on. Crimes have moved on, but sadly the law hasn't. I always quote the then Minister for Justice Alex Chalk that 'just because it's the law, doesn't mean it's right, and just because it's the law, it doesn't mean it shouldn't change'.

"I think that's proof today that it needs to and it must, and we will be lobbying very hard to make sure that we are involved - if we can be - from the victims' perspective, but it must change."

As part of its review, the Law Commission will examine an 18-year-old report on homicide law.

Published in 2006, the report called on the government to consider changing homicide, currently categorised by two tiers of murder and manslaughter, into three tiers - first degree murder, second degree murder and manslaughter.

In a letter to the families, Alex Davies-Jones MP, the minister for victims and violence against women and girls, said the review would also consider issues raised by the HM Crown Prosecution Service Inspectorate (HMCPSI), which looked into how the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) handled the case.

Barnaby Webber, second left, with his father David Webber, mother Emma Webber and brother Charlie Credit: Family handout/PA

It has been almost 20 years since the original report, and the Law Commission themselves have suggested that they would want to look again at their recommendations before suggesting that the Government should adopt them now,” Mr Davies-Jones wrote.

“The problems identified in the 2006 report have remained largely unchanged, particularly with regard to how diminished responsibility should be reflected in the classification of homicide offences.

“However, as society and the law has moved on, new problems and possible limitations have emerged, including the operation of the law of joint enterprise and the extent to which the law reflects a modern understanding of the effects of domestic abuse.”