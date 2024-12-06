Play Brightcove video

An amber warning for wind has also been issued for large parts of the UK, with power cuts and flying debris possible

Dozens of seasonal events and festivals have been cancelled as the South West prepares for the arrival of Storm Darragh.

A red weather warning has been issued for parts of the region with forecasters warning of winds of up to 90mph.

Wales and the north coastal areas of Devon and Somerset are expected to be the worst hit, while an amber warning is in place for the rest of the West Country.

With damage to buildings, homes, roofs and power lines a possibility, and travel disruption likely, a number of events scheduled for this weekend have been cancelled.

List of events cancelled in the South West due to Storm Darragh so far:

Cornwall:

Saltash Christmas Festival

Falmouth Festive Weekend

Truro Christmas Market

Porthleven Christmas Market

Devon:

Kingsbridge Celebrates Christmas

Tavistock’s Dickensian Evening

Exeter's Magdalen Road Christmas Fair

Somerset:

Cheddar Festive Night

Light Up The Lake at Clevedon's Marine Lake

Bristol:

Windmill Hill Market Festive Weekend

St Nicholas Outdoor Market

Gloucestershire:

Gloucester Quay's Christmas Market

Wiltshire:

South Swindon Enchanted Lights Trail

Swindon Retail Market

Longleat Safari Park

A number of regional Parkrun events, which normally take place at 9am every Saturday, have also been forced to cancel.

This includes Weston-super-Mare’s Marine Parade, Keynsham’s Somerdale Pavilion, Shepton Mallet, Cranbrook Country Park in Exeter, Penryn Campus and Trelissick.

The Forest of Dean Parkrun, which was due to celebrate its 700th event on Saturday, has also been cancelled - with more expected.

‘Difficult decision to cancel’

Planned Christmas festivities in Falmouth, Saltash and Kingsbridge have all been cancelled.

Richard Gates, from Falmouth's Business Improvement District, said: "We assess it of course, safety is paramount, but we have to make sure before we make the decision and we do not take the decision lightly.

"It's really, really important to say that we looked at all other possibilities, what we could do, whether we could do some indoor options and things like that.

"Of course, there's already other bookings of other indoor locations around the town, and so then we made decision. It is absolutely the right decision as disappointing as it is."

The organisers of Kingsbridge Celebrates Christmas also apologised for any disappointment caused.

“After thorough discussions with our safety officer and partners, we have determined that proceeding with the event would compromise the safety of everyone involved,” organisers said in a statement.

“We did not make this decision lightly. The well-being of our attendees, stallholders, and volunteers is our highest priority, and the outdoor nature of the event leaves us with no viable alternative.”

