A woman has been rescued after her car plunged four metres into the River Tavy in Tavistock.

It happened at around 3pm on Tuesday 3 December on Crowndale Road in Tavistock.

The car had crashed down a steep bank and into the river with a woman inside.

The fire service said a woman passing by jumped into the river to help, before the arrival of emergency services.

Crews used ladders and rescue equipment to rescue the driver from the car. They then used winches and straps to secure the vehicle.

The car was found on its side in the freezing water. Credit: BPM Media

The woman was checked over before being taken to hospital.

Tavistock Fire Station said: "Two of Tavistock’s crews supported by Yelverton, Bere Alston and the specialist rescue team from Camels Head came together on Tuesday this week to rescue a casualty from the River Tavy.

"The casualty and her car went over the bank and down a sheer drop of around four meters. A special thank you to the lady who had jumped down into the river to offer help and assistance.

"With fast-flowing water and fairly deep [water], she has risked her own life to help others. Crews used ladders, water and line rescue equipment to remove the casualty from the vehicle along with winches and straps to secure the vehicle.

"A challenging incident with lots of resources including a local doctor, paramedics, the police and recovery team to remove the vehicle. The casualty was checked over at the scene and taken to hospital by ambulance."