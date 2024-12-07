Thousands of homes are without power, trains and bus services are cancelled and businesses closed as Storm Darragh hits the South West.

A red “risk to life” weather warning remains in place for parts of Somerset, north Devon and much of Wales. Amber and Yellow warnings are in place for the rest of the West Country.

The Met Office has confirmed winds of 92mph were recorded in parts of the UK overnight.

People are being urged to stay indoors until the storm has passed. Many businesses have closed and events have been called off.

Here’s the latest on Storm Darragh’s impact in the South West:

Power outages

As of 5am, National Grid reported more than 12,600 premises had lost power in the Midlands and south-west and more than 20,000 homes had been disconnected in Wales.

Road closures

M4 - both bridges to Wales closed: National Highways said both the Prince of Wales Bridge, M4 and the Severn Bridge, M48, which connect South West England to Wales were closed due to strong winds.

M5 Northbound from J23 (Bridgwater) to J22 (Burnham-on-Sea): One lane is closed due to debris on the road

A367 in Somerset: The road is closed in both directions at Stratton on the Fosse due to a fallen tree

A377 in Devon: The road is blocked in both directions due to a fallen tree at The Portsmouth Arms Hotel and cottages

A429 in Gloucestershire: The road is blocked in both directions at Cold Aston due to a fallen tree between Farmington Quarry and the Yanworth turning.

Flights cancelled at Bristol Airport

So far eight flights due to leave Bristol Airport have been cancelled with more than a dozen more delayed. The airport is asking passengers to check with their airline before travelling.

No flights have landed at Bristol Airport this morning with one diverted to Stansted, some cancelled entirely and others showing as ‘delayed’ on the airport’s website.

Rail cancellations