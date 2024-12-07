The fight to stop homes being built on old athletics track in south Bristol

Play Brightcove video

ITV News' Victoria Davies reports on the fight to save an old athletics track

Olympic champions have joined a fight to to save an old athletics track from being turned into housing in Bristol.

Whitchurch Athletics Track was once home to rising British sporting talent. But now there are plans to build homes on the site.

When the track was built in 1973, Bristol was put on the athletics map and became the training ground for Olympians like Vernon Samuels, who represented Great Britain in the Men's Triple Jump.

He said: "For me I look back to when I was a lad and needed an outlet.

"I was one of these youngsters who had lots of energy but nowhere really to place it, so athletics for me was a really important aspect in my growing up.

"This track was a place I honed my craft to become a British champion and to go on to be an Olympian.

"At a time when there's drugs, knife crime, there's a lot of things that can turn people in the wrong direction. Something like this and retaining it will be a wonderful asset for future generations."

Vernon Samuels represented Great Britain at The Men's Triple Jump and trained at Whitchurch Athletics Track.

The former athlete is one of nearly 4,000 people who have signed an online petition to save the athletics track. The campaign has also received support from top British sports stars, Kriss Akabusi and Daley Thompson.

The track was closed to athletics by the council in 2010. Since then it has been used temporarily by Bristol Family Cycling Centre as well as Southville Running Club during the summer.

If housing is built on the site, it would form part of the huge Hengrove Park development of 1,435 homes. The wider plans include new sports pitches and a multi-use games area, but not a running track or cycling facilities.

Campaigners say losing the track would be a loss for south Bristol. They want to return the track to its former glory and bring athletics back to the area.

Campaigner Carol Casey said: "This is our next generation of children. We have got a facility that can be used that is not being used and I think south Bristol is becoming a dumping ground for houses.

"There is no where for the kids to go and the council need to start putting back in."

Campaigner John Pearce said: "My daughter is very involved in athletics and at the moment we have south Bristol which is a very under-resourced part of the city in terms of sport.

"There should be another conversation about how these sporting assets are preserved rather than removing them, because once this is gone it is gone."

Campaigners want to bring back Athletics to the disused track.

Top sporting coaches are also backing the campaign to bring athletics back to the track, which they say would be accessible to all and offer the younger generation a focus.

Coach, Eugene Hechavarria said: "I started at this track when I was 12 and it gave me something different, it made me a better all round sports person. Growing up we had a lot of children come through that were in trouble but when they came to athletics they lost communication with the streets."

England Athletics Coach Jim Kyle said: "I have been working the last five years with disabled athletes but we can't do it in Bristol, there is nowhere in Bristol where para-athletes can train or even people just wanting fresh air and fun and games.

"For the people in this area, there is a huge problem of absenteeism in schools because young people are just not interested and here you have got an opportunity."

Bristol City Council want to build homes on the old athletics track.

A spokesperson for Bristol City Council said: “Due to its age and condition, the council made the decision to close Whitchurch Athletics Track in 2010. The Whitchurch site has since become a key part of the council’s city-wide housebuilding initiative, adding vital new homes to Bristol’s strained housing stock.

“We understand the concerns of residents over this decision and have since funded a new track in Whitehall which is accessible to the wider community and plays host to regular clubs and events throughout the year. The nearby Hengrove Leisure Centre also offers varied opportunities for residents to get active, and we encourage residents to also use the excellent open space at Whitchurch Airfield for exercise.

“However, we remain committed to promoting sport and activity in our communities, and whilst any campaign to bring Whitchurch Athletics Track back into use as a sports facility is not supported by the council due to its impact on housing delivery, we remain open to discussions with residents about how we can provide track facilities in south Bristol.”