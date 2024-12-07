Urgent repair work has been carried out on a Cotswolds road after ‘Ceep Klear’ was painted by mistake.

The error was spotted on a repatched part of Watermoor Road in Cirencester earlier this week.

It was painted by workers for Wales & West Utilities, who described it as "an unfortunate mistake".

A spokesperson said: “We have recently completed our work in the Watermoor Road area of Cirencester to upgrade the gas network.

The error was corrected as soon as West & Wales Utilities became aware.

“This work was essential to keep the gas flowing to local homes and businesses today, and to make sure the gas network is fit for the future.

“With the work now complete, contractors working on our behalf have been to the site to reinstate the road surface.

“Unfortunately, when replacing the road markings they have misspelt the wording on the tarmac.

“As soon as we were made aware, we contacted the contractors to request that they return to the site and rectify this as quickly as possible. The team have now replaced the markings with the full and correct spelling.”

The road marking error was fixed Thursday 5 December.