‘Friends I grew up with are dead': Ex-gang member says theatre saved his life

ITV News' Sabet Choudhury meets people from Bristol Old Vic's Young Company

For 30 years a scheme at the Bristol Old Vic has given young people the chance to have a career in the creative arts.

Over that time it has produced some notable actors, including Joe Langdon, who now has a successful career which came about while he was in prison for armed robbery.

He said: “A lot of my friends who I grew up with are dead now because of gang violence and crime and knife crime, or they're back in prison or they're just roaming the streets, sort of lost.

“I do believe that that would be the fate that I would be feeling today. And what I do hope is to give hope to other people. If I can instil half of the hope that the Bristol Old Vic has given me, the world will be a better place. So I hope to give that hope on.”

Joe is one of several well known faces who have returned to the Bristol Old Vic to mark the Young Company's 30th anniversary.

Joe said things could have been very different for him: “So I got sentenced for three years and I did 18 months inside for an armed robbery that I did when I was 16.

“About nine months into my sentence, I met somebody from the Bristol Old Vic who did these drama lessons every Monday, and I would go through the prison system every Monday, go to these drama lessons where I met Jessie Jones from the Bristol Old Vic who taught me that, you know, there's another life possible through acting.

“Growing up in gangs, I felt like I was always putting on a mask. I was acting anyway. I never really had the opportunity to be in a room, be in a rehearsal room, be afraid to fail, play all these characters, just get away from myself."

Joe is just one of the people whose lives have been turned around over the 30 years the Young Company has been operating.

Betsy Credit: Bristol Old Vic

One of the next generation coming through is Betsy Mae Wright from Bristol. She said: “I was a very shy child. I was very closed off from past family issues.

“I had gone from a really happy, lively, independent child, and I just completely shut off from other people around me."

Through acting, Betsy found her voice and it has now placed her firmly on the path to a career in the theatre.

Looking back to the person she was, she said: “I want to give her a hug and I just want to tell her all the things that I've done since.

“I wish I could just say to her now, it's all right. It's not for long, and you're going to get through it.”