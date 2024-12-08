Storm Darragh continues to bring disruption to the South West, with a yellow weather warning for wind still in place across the region.

The storm hit on Saturday 7 December, with thousands of homes left without power and major travel disruption as people were told to stay indoors.

On the second day of the storm, which saw winds speeds in excess of 90mph, there continues to be disruption to power supplies and travel.

A yellow warning for wind is in place until 6pm on Sunday 8 December, with the Met Office saying winds could reach 70mph along the coast.

Here’s the latest on Storm Darragh’s impact in the South West:

Power outages

Hundreds of homes in the South West are without power on Sunday morning, according to the National Grid.

Road closures

M4 Bristol - Gloucestershire: One lane closed due to fallen tree on M4 Westbound from J20 M5 J15 (Almondsbury Interchange) to J21 M48.

A3082 in Cornwall: Par Moor Road both ways closed due to unsafe building from A390 Holmbush Road to Pennys Lane.

A377 in Devon: Road closed both ways blocked due to fallen tree near the B3226 (Kings Nympton railway station).

Train services:

No service on Great Western Railway between Exeter Central and Barnstaple, and between Exeter Central and Okehampton due to poor weather conditions.

No service between Truro and Falmouth Docks due to poor weather conditions.

No service on Great Western Railway and CrossCountry between Plymouth and Penzance.

Airports

Arrivals and departures are not currently being affected by the storm at Bristol Airport. It follows long delays and cancellations on Saturday 7 December when winds made it unsafe for flights to take off.

At Exeter Airport, flights to and from the Channel Islands have been cancelled.

Event cancellations

Storm Darragh forced Christmas markets and festive events to be cancelled over the weekend.

Longleat Safari Park in Wiltshire is one of the attractions that had to close because of the storm. The estate has announced it will be closed for a second day because of damage caused by the strong winds.

Damage caused at Longleat Safari Park. Credit: Longleat

Head of Operations Scott Ashman said: “Just as two weeks ago, our crews are working around the clock to make the site safe and repair the damaged lanterns so we can ensure The Festival of Light is as spectacular as it was before Storm Darragh hit.

“It’s as disappointing for us as it is for guests when we have to close. However, we also know they will understand that safety must come first, and we want to ensure when we do open that the experience is as good as they expect it to be.”

Automatic refunds have been put in place and the Park has increased the number of twilight tickets available for those who wish to reschedule.