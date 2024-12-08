A van driver who reversed into a 94-year-old woman, leaving her with fatal injuries, has been sent to prison.

The collision happened at around 12.50pm on Tuesday 2 May 2023. Belinda Benley was crossing the road in Wooland Gardens in Wyke Regis when a Mercedes Sprinter van, which was reversing, hit her.

Ms Bentley died at the scene as a result of her injuries.

Edgaras Kondratas, 41 and from Southampton, was arrested and failed a drug test when analysis of his blood sample showed the presence of Delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), a psychoactive constituent of cannabis.

He had a concentration of 2.8 micrograms per litre of blood, above the legal limit of two micrograms.

Kondratas said had checked his mirrors before reversing, but had not looked at his rear-view camera, which would have shown the victim behind his vehicle. The rear parking sensors on the van were also not in working order.

Edgaras Kondratas has been jailed. Credit: Dorset Police

Kondratas appeared at Winchester Crown Court on Friday 6 December 2024 after being found guilty of causing death by driving without due care and consideration while over the specified limit for a controlled drug.

He was sentenced to three years in prison and disqualified from driving for three years following his release from prison.

Following the sentencing hearing, the family of Belinda said in a statement: “My mother was killed on a bright summer's day while walking, close to the home she had lived in for almost 30 years.

“The place she died is a popular walking route for children, families, dog walkers; a place that she, and Wyke Regis people of all ages, consider quiet and safe.

“I hope anyone reading this story is reminded when they are driving to always always take care, be constantly observant, and to allow for the unexpected, however quiet, and peaceful the road.

“My mum is missed, every day, by her family and her many friends, and her neighbours in Wooland Gardens.”

Police Constable Leanne Howes, of Dorset Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Team, said: “Edgaras Kondratas’ inconsiderate driving while over the specified drug limit has had devastating consequences, resulting in the death of a much-loved woman.

“This case is an example of how a careless omission to check a rear-view camera before carrying out a manoeuvre in a van can result in a tragic outcome.

“We want to highlight the importance to all motorists of ensuring they drive with diligence and remain vigilant to all road users when behind the wheel of a vehicle.

“We remain committed to doing everything we can to ensure those who drive without due care and consideration while under the influence and flout road traffic laws are identified and brought before the courts.”