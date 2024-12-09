Dozens of pupils are unable to attend classes today after a fire ripped through their primary school in South Gloucestershire.

The blaze began at St Michael's CofE Primary School in Stoke Gifford, near Bristol, shortly before 9.30pm on Sunday 8 December.

Flames took hold in a conservatory area of the building leading to Avon Fire and Rescue Service attending.

The fire was put out and there were no reports of anybody being injured.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated but is currently unknown.

A spokesperson for the fire service said: "We were called at 9.24pm on Sunday 8 December to reports of a fire in a building used as a school.

"Firefighters extinguished a fire in a conservatory area of the building.

"No-one was injured during the fire.

"The cause of the fire remains unknown, with fire investigation due to take place today."

South Gloucestershire Council's school closures website says that St Michael's remains closed on Monday.