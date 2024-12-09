A major clean-up operation is underway in the South West after Storm Darragh battered the region.

Winds of up to 90 miles per hour were recorded at the weekend as trees were uprooted, buildings damaged and hundreds of homes left without power.

Coastal areas of the region were particularly badly affected, including Minehead where sand was blown across seafront roads.

Elsewhere, a number of train services were cancelled or postponed due to the weather - including Exeter to Barnstaple, Plymouth to Gunnislake, Liskeard to Looe and St Erth to St Ives.

Westbury station in Wiltshire has been damaged in the storm.

In a statement on Monday 9 December, Great Western Railway (GWR) advised passengers to check before they travel.

“Network Rail teams continue to carry out track safety inspections and there will be further disruption in the aftermath of Storm Darragh,” they said.

“Services will be subject to delays and cancellations, with trains and crew in the wrong place following the impact of the storm.

“Some routes are still impacted by fallen trees and debris and customers should not attempt to travel on the Looe, St Ives and Gunnislake branch lines in Cornwall until at least 11am.”

Damage caused at Longleat Safari Park. Credit: Longleat

Roads have also been impacted by Storm Darragh, with the A39 in North Devon closed in both directions because of a fallen tree between the Upcott turn-off and the B3229.

In Somerset, flooding has been reported between Muchenly and Langport, North Curry and West Lyng and East Lyng and Athelney.

With dozens of homes still without power, the National Grid said its engineers are working hard to restore connections.

Roisin Quinn, Field Operations Director, said: “We’d like to thank all customers affected by Storm Darragh for their patience. Our engineering teams are working around the clock to get you reconnected as quickly and safely as possible.”

As of 7pm on Sunday 8 December, more than 80,000 properties were without power across the South West, South Wales and Midlands.

