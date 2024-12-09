Wildlife park issues 'urgent' plea for help after Storm Darragh 'causes carnage'

A West Country wildlife park has issued an urgent plea for help, after Storm Darragh tore down at least 20 of its trees and damaged enclosures.

Combe Martin Wildlife and Dinosaur Park was forced to close on Saturday 7 December and Sunday 8 December.

The north Devon park has now issued a plea for volunteers after assessing damage at the site.

"Storm Darragh has caused carnage here at the park bringing down numerous large trees that took down power lines and caused significant damage to some of our enclosures, handrails and footpaths," a spokesperson said.

"We currently estimate we have at least 20 trees down including some of our largest, oldest trees. Anyone who is physically capable of dragging a branch and is available anytime from tomorrow please get in touch.

"We would be grateful for any help from an hour to a day this week. The sooner we get the carnage cleared, the sooner we are able to fix the enclosures.

"Thanks to the incredible efforts of our dedicated keepers, all animals in the affected area were safely evacuated. This included the Penguins, Oscar the Pelican, Lemurs, Wallabies and Emus.

"We are grateful to report that no animals were injured. If anyone has a drone and is able to film footage of the extent of the damage caused by the storm for us; it would be really useful.

"The damage will take many weeks to repair."

Extent of the damage at the park:

Credit: Combe Martin Wildlife and Dinosaur Park

Credit: Combe Martin Wildlife and Dinosaur Park

Credit: Combe Martin Wildlife and Dinosaur Park