Spotify cuts singer R. Kelly from playlists

Music streaming giant Spotify has removed R&B singer R. Kelly's music from its playlists after announcing a new policy on hate content and hateful conduct.

Although Kelly's music will still be available, Spotify will no longer promote the artist on the service's own playlists, nor will it appear through algorithmic recommendations.

Official Spotify playlists are identified on the service as "by Spotify".

The new policy considers hateful conduct to be anything that is "especially harmful or hateful", such as violence against children and sexual violence.

Spotify will not be promoting "content that expressly and principally promotes, advocates, or incites hatred or violence against a group or individual based on characteristics, including race, religion, gender identity, sex, ethnicity, nationality, sexual orientation, veteran status, or disability."