Thousands of migrants trek through perilous minefields to reach EU countries

Thousands of migrants are trying to reach countries inside the European Union through the minefields that line the border between Bosnia and Croatia.

An estimated 18,000 migrants arrived in Bosnia this year compared to fewer than a thousand in 2017.

Most of them are heading for Croatia.

Hundreds of refugees are now crammed into two camps along the North Western border - hoping to cross into the country.

Many choose to risk their lives on foot through the perilous minefields - where 130,000 devices from the Bosnian war remain hidden.