Mother wins award for documentary about helping son find father

A mother who filmed her efforts to reconnect her son with his father after more than a decade apart has won a prestigious award. The documentary, "Missed Call", follows Victoria Mapplebeck's story after her 13-year-old Jim asked if he could meet his dad. The film is one of the first-ever documentaries to be shot on an iPhone and won the Best Social Media Short at the Arts and Humanities Council, Research in Film Awards, which took place at BAFTA on Thursday.

The documentary captured a series of conversations between Ms Mapplebeck and her son. Credit: Victoria Mapplebeck

The 19-minute movie captured a series of conversations between Ms Mapplebeck and her son, about how he would reconnect with his father who had been absent since he was two-years-old. Her son had no memory of his dad, all he had were the gifts his father once bought and the digital footprint he left behind. According to the filmmaker, the documentary explored the many ways in which people's lives are lived and archived via the phones they hold so close.

Ms Mapplebeck told ITV News making the film was a 'hard' process. Credit: Victoria Mapplebeck

But for the award-winning director, who released the documentary on YouTube in May, told ITV News making the film was a "hard" process. "I felt it was really important to make a film about raising a child alone and the challenges of that, but also the many highs. "I think Jim is testament to how well it worked out," Ms Mapplebeck said.