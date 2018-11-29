More than 40% of train stations ‘cannot be used by some disabled passengers’

The charity warned that many disabled people face difficulties planning journeys. Credit: PA

Campaigners are calling on the government to make all train stations accessible to disabled people after "shameful" figures were released suggesting more than 1,000 railway stations in Britain cannot be used by some disabled passengers. Over 40% of the country’s 2,560 stations do not have full step-free access, according to analysis of Office of Rail and Road data by charity Leonard Cheshire. It claims this is “barring disabled people from travelling independently”. The charity warned that many disabled people face difficulties planning journeys due to unclear information about station accessibility.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Passengers have also reported problems arranging ramps to get them between a platform and a train. Leonard Cheshire is calling for the government and train operators to make all stations fit for use by disabled people. The charity’s chief executive Neil Heslop said: “Poor public transport is forcing disabled people to miss out on everyday events which others take for granted, from employment opportunities to social events. “Disabled people cannot continue to put their lives on hold. Rail operators must make it their absolute priority to ensure that their train stations have step-free access, so that all their customers can travel as they choose.”

Disability campaigners stage a protest at London Bridge station Credit: PA