40 years later: One couple’s Christmas tree grows from 6 foot to 52 feet becoming a tourist attraction

One couple’s Christmas tree in Worcestershire is a little bit special.

Avril and Christopher Rowlands planted their sapling 40 years ago when it was just 6 foot high – now it measures 52 feet and it’s still growing.

It requires 1,100 lights and work starts on the tree in October requiring a cherry picker to reach the very top.

It’s well worth it with the couple raising £10,000 in last four decades for local charities.