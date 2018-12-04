- ITV Report
-
40 years later: One couple’s Christmas tree grows from 6 foot to 52 feet becoming a tourist attraction
- Video report by ITV News Reporter Stacey Foster
One couple’s Christmas tree in Worcestershire is a little bit special.
Avril and Christopher Rowlands planted their sapling 40 years ago when it was just 6 foot high – now it measures 52 feet and it’s still growing.
It requires 1,100 lights and work starts on the tree in October requiring a cherry picker to reach the very top.
It’s well worth it with the couple raising £10,000 in last four decades for local charities.