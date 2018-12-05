Doctors at brink of breaking point to ensure patient care, warns regulator

Doctors are at the “brink of breaking point” to ensure patient care, according to a stark warning from the doctors’ regulator.

Britain is “running out of time” to prevent a significant decline in the number of doctors, putting patient safety at risk, the General Medical Council (GMC) said.

A new report from the regulator says that many doctors are planning to leave the profession in “unprecedented numbers”.

A survey of 2,600 UK doctors found that within the next three years, a fifth are considering going part time.

One in five are planning on leaving Britain to work abroad.

And many are planning early retirement – the poll found that 21% of 45 to 54-year-old doctors and two-thirds of 55 to 64-year-olds, intend to retire early, which the GMC said was particularly “concerning”.

It said the findings come “against a backdrop of uncertainty” over Brexit, with almost one in 10 doctors (9%) working in the UK coming from the European Union.

The GMC report calls for a workforce strategy to solve the problems raised by doctors.