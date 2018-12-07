O2 and Ericsson issue joint apology after network outage

Mobile network O2 and telecoms company Ericsson have issued a joint apology after millions of customers were unable to get online.

O2 UK CEO Mark Evans said the company would be working with systems and equipment provider Ericsson “through the night”, and that a full service should be restored by Friday morning.

A later statement from O2 said service was expected to be restored by 3am.

British customers reported not being able to use mobile data to access the internet and the operator’s network on Thursday – which was the result of a technical fault.

Mr Evans said in a statement: “I want to let our customers know how sorry I am for the impact our network data issue has had on them, and reassure them that our teams, together with Ericsson, are doing everything we can.

“We will continue to work with Ericsson, through the night, who have assured us that a full service will be restored for customers by the morning.