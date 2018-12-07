One in 10 patients waiting three weeks to see GP, figures reveal

One in 10 patients is waiting at least three weeks to see a GP, new figures have shown. Data released by NHS Digital shows that in October, 2.8 million people were not seeing a doctor until at least 21 days after they had booked an appointment. Of those, 1.4 million waited more than 28 days. The figures also show that more than a million people are failing to turn up to their scheduled appointments each month – equating to around one in 20.

Professor Helen Stokes-Lampard, chairwoman of the Royal College of GPs (RCGP), said it was “frustrating” that patients were having to wait “too long” to secure a GP appointment. “We want to deliver timely care to patients, in the early stages of illness, to avoid conditions getting worse, when they can be both more distressing for patients, and more costly for the NHS,” she said. “We also want the time to deliver care for patients – for many who are living with multiple, long-term conditions, the standard 10-minute consultation is no longer fit for purpose – but offering longer consultations, means offering fewer, and as this data shows, patients are struggling to get an appointment as it is.” She also urged people to let their GP surgery know if they are unable to attend an appointment to avoid wasting resources. The NHS figures, published for the first time, include data from 90% of GP practices in England and estimate that 307 million appointments took place between November 2017 and the end of October. Doctors are seeing around one million patients every day, with Mondays shown to be the busiest day of the week. Overall, 10.3% of patients waited more than three weeks for an appointment in October, compared to 9.4% in November 2017.

