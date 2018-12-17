Crackdown on nuisance calls targets bosses of rogue firms

A crackdown on bosses whose firms pester people with unsolicited calls will leave them “nowhere to hide”, the Government has insisted.

New rules coming into force on Monday mean directors of such companies will be personally liable if their business breaks the law, and could face fines of up to £500,000.

Under the new regime, the UK data protection watchdog, the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO), is able to hold bosses directly responsible.

Previously, only the business itself was liable for fines.

Some directors escaped penalties by declaring bankruptcy and then setting up again under a different name.

Ofcom estimates British consumers were on the receiving end of 3.9 billion nuisance phone calls and texts last year.