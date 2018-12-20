- ITV Report
-
Carol singers grant dying man's last Christmas wish
Canadian carollers have helped grant a dying man's final Christmas wish by singing to him.
Harry Towle has terminal lung cancer and it is unlikely that he will see next Christmas.
The 78-year-old's final festive wish was to have dinner with his partner, drive around and look at Christmas lights like "when he was a kid", and listen to some carol singers.
To make Mr Towle's Christmas wish more memorable, almost 300 people in the Canadian town of Exeter gathered at short notice to sing for him.
"It really was a surprise, I didn't expect it... I thought what are they all doing here," the septuagenarian said after his wish was granted.
It was "absolutely fabulous.
"I've never had anything like this in my life, and I want to thank everybody for coming."