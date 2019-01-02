Tryanuary: The nationwide campaign aiming to keep pubs open during dry January

In the season of resolutions a national campaign is calling on the public to keep up their trips to the pub.

Dubbed the antidote to "dry january," Tryanuary is a movement to champion local beer and independent breweries.

Run by volunteers, the campaign says January is often a struggle for breweries as people give up alcohol for the month.

They are urging those who intend to have an alcohol-free start to 2019 to champion their local pub by going in for a drink, even it doesn't contain the usual tipple.