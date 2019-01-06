Brexit: What is the meaningful vote and how does it work?

The looming meaningful vote on Theresa May’s EU withdrawal deal avoids the Prime Minister pressing ahead with Brexit without agreement from a majority of MPs. The action is designed to maintain Parliamentary sovereignty over the Government by preventing unpopular changes being steamrollered through following the narrow EU referendum result in June 2016.

This concept has a long and complex history, starting when the Government unilaterally invoked Article 50 on March 29 2017, setting a two-year deadline for completion of Brexit negotiations. Remain campaigner Gina Miller challenged the Government at the High Court, insisting Parliament should have voted before Article 50 was invoked.

Gina Miller Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA

Ms Miller won her case, with judges ruling that authorisation by Parliament was required for the invocation of Article 50, a decision which was also upheld by the Supreme Court on appeal. As a result, Mrs May confirmed she would put the final Brexit deal to a vote in both Houses of Parliament before any Brexit deal came into force. However, it remained unclear whether the vote on the deal would be “meaningful”, by allowing MPs to reject Mrs May’s deal, or if it would be merely rubber-stamping a deal – potentially after Brexit had happened. The baton for parliamentary sovereignty was picked up in the Commons by Tory MP and former attorney general Dominic Grieve in December 2017, when he sought to get a “meaningful vote” on Mrs May’s deal put into law.

Dominic Grieve Credit: Kirsty O’Connor/PA