- ITV Report
-
MPs defeat Government over no-deal Brexit tax powers
Theresa May's no-deal Brexit preparations suffered a blow after MPs defeated the Government in the Commons.
Labour former minister Yvette Cooper tabled an amendment to the Budget-enacting Finance (No. 3) Bill which attracted support from Tory rebels.
Her proposal aims to restrict the Government's freedom to use the Bill to make tax changes linked to a no-deal Brexit without the "explicit consent" of Parliament.
It was supported by 303 votes to 296, a majority of seven.
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, as the next vote began, turned and applauded Ms Cooper - also giving a thumbs up.
In a statement outside the Commons, he said the vote in support of the amendment was "an important step to prevent a no-deal Brexit".
He said: "It shows that there is no majority in Parliament, the Cabinet or the country for crashing out of the EU without an agreement. That is why we are taking every opportunity possible in Parliament to prevent no deal.
"Theresa May must now rule out no deal once and for all."