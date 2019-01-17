Prince Philip involved in Sandringham car crash

The crash occurred near to the Sandringham Estate on Thursday. Credit: KLFM

Prince Philip has been involved in a car crash with another vehicle. The Duke of Edinburgh, 97, was not injured in the collision, which took place around 3pm on Thursday close to the Sandringham Estate. Norfolk Police said that two people in the other car suffered minor injuries. Pictures from the scene showed the Duke's Range Rover flipped on its side, windscreen smashed, and the other vehicle off the road. ITV News understands that Philip was able to walk away from the crash.

Two occupants of the other car were injured. Credit: Eastern Daily Press

A Buckingham Palace statement read: "The Duke of Edinburgh was involved in a road traffic accident with another vehicle this afternoon. The Duke was not injured. "The accident took place close to the Sandringham Estate. Local police attended the scene." The palace confirmed that the duke had been driving when the collision occurred. ITV News Royal Correspondent Chris Ship said that the Queen was not in the car at the time.

The Duke of Edinburgh was not injured in the crash. Credit: PA

Ship added that Prince Philip "likes to drive" and "likes his independence". He said that when Barack and Michelle Obama visited the Queen at Windsor in 2016 it was the Duke who drove the pair to Windsor Castle. But he added that, given the extent of the collision, "questions will be asked" whether the Prince should still be driving at his age. Norfolk Police said officers were called to the Sandringham Estate shortly before 3pm "following reports of a collision involving two cars". A spokesman added that police and ambulance crews attended and two people in one of the vehicles suffered minor injuries. The palace said the duke was seen later by a doctor as a precaution and confirmed he was not injured. It would not comment on who Philip's passenger was, but it is likely he was travelling with his close protection officer. The Archbishop of York shared a message of support for the Duke immediately after.