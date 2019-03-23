Nigel Farage says Brexit delay is 'an outright betrayal' as he rejoins Leave protest march

Former Ukip leader Nigel Farage addresses the March to Leave protest. Credit: Joe Giddens/PA

Nigel Farage has described Prime Minister Theresa May’s moves to delay Brexit as "an outright betrayal". The former Ukip leader said her policy to push the leaving date beyond March 29 was “one of the saddest chapters in the history of our nation”. He was speaking as he arrived at the start of the latest stage of the March to Leave, which began a week ago in Sunderland and is aiming to end up in London on Friday - the original Brexit day. He said: “What has happened this week is not only a national humiliation but it is an outright betrayal because Mrs May now tells us we’re not leaving next Friday despite telling us over a hundred times that we would be, despite putting a piece of law in place supported by 500 MPs. “So there is something going on here that I believe to be one of the saddest chapters in the history of our nation and we will not take this lying down.”

VIDEO: A Leave supporter says Remainers should just accept the fact Britain is quitting the EU

Mr Farage arrived on Saturday morning to be greeted with cheers by about 200 marchers, who had gathered in car park of the Horse and Groom pub in the village of Linby, in Nottinghamshire. Asked about the March to Leave supporters being outnumbered on Saturday by the Peoples Vote March in London, he pointed to the cheering marchers gathered in a pub car park and said: “There are 17.4 million here, can’t you see them?” Mr Farage took to the top of a double-decker open-top bus to address the crowds before leading them off on their trek to Beeston, also in Nottinghamshire.

He told the marchers: “What a week it’s been. I was hoping to spend more time with you on the march this week but I’ve been in Brussels watching a British Prime Minister reducing our nation in the eyes of the world to the state of humiliation. “Worse than that, the gap that’s now opened up between the people and the politicians is such that, despite everything we were told in the referendum, everything we were told in general election manifestos, every promise that was made when 498 MPs voted for article 50 which said we leave on March 29 with or without a deal, the Prime Minister signalled that we will not be leaving this Friday. “And that means this March to Leave could not be better timed.”

Former Ukip leader Nigel Farage leads the March to Leave protest. Credit: Joe Giddens/PA