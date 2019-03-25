New Tate Britain exhibition shines light on Vincent van Gogh's London years

Video report by ITV News Correspondent Martha Fairlie

Britain's influence on Vincent van Gogh is explored for the first time in a major new exhibition. 'Van Gogh and Britain' looks at how the artist was inspired by British art, literature and culture throughout his career and how he in turn inspired British artists, from Walter Sickert to Francis Bacon. The Tate Britain exhibiton represents the largest group of Van Gogh paintings shown in the UK for nearly a decade and includes over 45 works by the artist from public and private collections around the world, among them some of the Dutch master's most famous works, including 'Self-Portrait' and 'Starry Night on the Rhône'. Arguably his most famous - and much copied - work, 'Sunflowers' is on loan from the National Gallery.

Van Gogh's Sunflowers will be on loan from the National Gallery. Credit: Tate Britain

As a young art dealer, Van Gogh lived in London between 1873 and 1876 and although he did not become a painter until four years after leaving the UK, they were crucial years to his development as an artisit. Carol Jacobi, the exibition's lead curator, told ITV News that when Van Gogh became an artist, "he looked back at the things he'd seen in London with a whole new interest". "He couldn't afford paintings, he was very poor, but he could afford prints and he collected 2,000 prints of British pictures and they were very important to him when he was teaching himself to draw and to paint," Ms Jacobi said. One of his favourite prints is one of Newgate jail, that was used to create Van Gogh's only painting of London, 'Prisoners Exercising', which was painted while the artist was in a psychiatric hospital in France. The exhibition reveals Van Gogh’s enthusiasm for British artists John Constable and John Everett Millais as well as his love of British writers including Shakespeare, Charles Dickens and Christina Rossetti.

Van Gogh's only painting of London was inspired by a print of Newgate jail. Credit: Tate Britain