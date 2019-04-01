Police arrest 12 semi-naked climate change activists who stormed the Commons during Brexit debate

Police have arrested 12 people on suspicion of outraging public decency after climate change activists stripped off to stage a protest in the House of Commons while MPs debated Brexit.

A group of largely-naked Extinction Rebellion protesters with messages painted on their bodies stood up in the public gallery overlooking the debate on Monday night.

Some were pressed against the glass which separates the gallery from the chamber, with police who were sent to the scene to negotiate saying one had “super-glued” themselves to the window.