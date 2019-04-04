- ITV Report
Ethiopian Airlines crew followed all procedures from Boeing, crash report reveals
The flight crew on the Ethiopian Airlines jet that crashed last month performed all procedures from Boeing but could not control the jet, according to a preliminary report.
Ethiopia’s transport minister Dagmawit Moges made the announcement at a press conference citing data from the doomed plane’s recorders.
The Boeing 737 Max 8 jet crashed on March 10 shortly after take-off from Addis Ababa, killing all 157 on board.
It was the second crash of a 737 Max within five months, following a Lion Air crash in Indonesia.
Following the Ethiopian disaster, Max jets have been grounded worldwide pending a software fix that Boeing is rolling out, which must still receive approval from the US Federal Aviation Administration and other regulators.