DWP paid Gogglebox producers £315,000 for pensions advert

The Malone family in one of the adverts. Credit: PA

Gogglebox producers were paid £315,000 by the Department for Work and Pensions for an advert promoting workplace pensions. Families from the hit Channel 4 reality show fronted the commercial, explaining the benefits of saving for retirement. Shadow minister Laura Pidcock said the payment was “an astonishing waste of taxpayers’ money” by Work and Pensions Secretary Amber Rudd.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Labour MP added: “Across the country families are struggling thanks to Universal Credit and the benefit freeze. “They will rightly be fuming when they find out the Department for Work and Pensions are throwing away money like this, but it really does not surprise me at all.” The DWP defended the spending, which was revealed in response to a freedom of information request, as an effective way to communicate with workers.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.