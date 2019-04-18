Game of Thrones star Jason Momoa shaves off his beard - leaving some fans distraught

Game of Thrones star Jason Momoa has shaved off his famous beard in a bid to raise awareness of recycling - splitting opinion of fans in the process.

In a video uploaded to his YouTube page, Momoa bids farewell to some of the bearded characters he has played, including Khal Drogo in GoT.

The last time he shaved off his beard was in 2012, he said.

In the video, Momoa, who has also starred in Conan the Barbarian and played Aquaman in two Justice League movies, warned about the impact of climate change as he shaved off his facial hair.

He said: "I’m SHAVING this beast off, It’s time to make a change. A change for the better...for my kids, your kids, the world."