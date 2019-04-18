- ITV Report
Game of Thrones star Jason Momoa shaves off his beard - leaving some fans distraught
Game of Thrones star Jason Momoa has shaved off his famous beard in a bid to raise awareness of recycling - splitting opinion of fans in the process.
In a video uploaded to his YouTube page, Momoa bids farewell to some of the bearded characters he has played, including Khal Drogo in GoT.
The last time he shaved off his beard was in 2012, he said.
In the video, Momoa, who has also starred in Conan the Barbarian and played Aquaman in two Justice League movies, warned about the impact of climate change as he shaved off his facial hair.
He said: "I’m SHAVING this beast off, It’s time to make a change. A change for the better...for my kids, your kids, the world."
Fans were divided on the new look - though most were right behind the star on his motives.
On Instagram, user emma8714 posted: "Does this mean we arent getting another aquaman or frontier season 4? love the no beard look btw x."
Another said: "OH NOOOOO, My khal"
Meanwhile, on Twitter, @joedeal_ said: "jason momoa just shaved his beard off and now nothing makes sense in this world."
And @elouise tweeted: "jason momoa has shaved his beard off this is the worst easter ever."
Most fans were right behind the star for raising awareness of climate change and recycling.
He said: "I just want to do this to bring awareness that plastics are killing our planet.
"There's only one thing that can really help our planet and save our planet as long as we are recycling, and that's aluminium."
Around 75% of all aluminium ever produced is still in use today and the material is completely recyclable, he claimed.
The actor was launching a water product that comes in a recyclable aluminium can.
Momoa's Instagram video has been viewed more than 1.2 million times, while more than 250,000 had watched on YouTube.