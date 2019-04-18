Rabbit bone found at Roman palace dates back to 1AD

Britain’s earliest rabbit has been found at a Roman palace – a discovery which reveals that the animals arrived in the country 1,000 years earlier than previously thought.

Rabbits are native to Spain and France and it had been thought they were a medieval introduction to Britain, but this fresh discovery has pushed that timing back by more than a millennium.

Radiocarbon dating of the bone, which was unearthed at Fishbourne Roman Palace in West Sussex, shows the rabbit was alive in 1AD.

The 1.6in (4cm) segment of a tibia bone was found during excavations in 1964 but it remained in a box, unrecognised, until 2017, when Historic England zooarchaeologist Dr Fay Worley realised the bone was from a rabbit, and genetic analyses have proved she was right.

Britain’s earliest rabbit does not bear any butchery marks and another analysis suggests it was kept in confinement.

The inhabitants at Fishbourne Palace were known to be wealthy and kept a varied menagerie, so the rabbit could have been an exotic pet.