More than 680 climate change protesters arrested as demonstrations across London enter sixth day

More than 680 climate change protesters have been arrested by police, as the Met said they are aiming to restore "business as usual" in London's Oxford Circus.

Protests are now entering their sixth day as the Met admitted they were struggling for cell space due to the large amount of protesters arrested.

A Met Police spokesman said: "We have also put a very robust policing plan in at Heathrow to make sure that families and people that want to get away for the Easter break, or also come and visit London, can do so without any disruption.

"One thing that is unusual about this demonstration is the willingness of those participating to be arrested and also their lack of resistance to the arrests.

"To date, we have made over 680 arrests and of course that places a logistical problem on, and not just, the police service for cell space but also the wider criminal justice system."