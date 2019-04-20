- ITV Report
-
More than 680 climate change protesters arrested as demonstrations across London enter sixth day
More than 680 climate change protesters have been arrested by police, as the Met said they are aiming to restore "business as usual" in London's Oxford Circus.
Protests are now entering their sixth day as the Met admitted they were struggling for cell space due to the large amount of protesters arrested.
A Met Police spokesman said: "We have also put a very robust policing plan in at Heathrow to make sure that families and people that want to get away for the Easter break, or also come and visit London, can do so without any disruption.
"One thing that is unusual about this demonstration is the willingness of those participating to be arrested and also their lack of resistance to the arrests.
"To date, we have made over 680 arrests and of course that places a logistical problem on, and not just, the police service for cell space but also the wider criminal justice system."
- Video report by ITV News Correspondent Richard Pallot
Police this morning have been seen in London's Oxford Circus trying to move protesters on and have warned that people not demonstrating at locations other than Marble Arch face arrest.
Yesterday the pink boat used the Extinction Rebellion activists to block Oxford Circus was finally dismantled.
Dame Emma Thompson has rallied cheering Extinction Rebellion (XR) activists blocking London’s busiest shopping street and declared “our planet is in serious trouble”.
The Oscar-winning British actress had climbed on to the boat to tell crowds addressed crowds “our planet is in serious trouble”.
She said: “We are here in this little island of sanity and it makes me so happy to be able to join you all and to add my voice to the young people here who have inspired a whole new movement”
She read a poem by writer and illustrator Jackie Morris, who had been asked to compose a "Letter to the Earth".