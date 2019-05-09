Joyful Afghan boy who lost leg in gunfire as a baby dances on new prosthetic limb

Ahmad Rahman was just eight months old when he was injured after fighting broke out between Afghan government forces and the Taliban near his home.

Ahmad’s injuries, which the Red Cross says were caused by a bullet, were so bad he had to have his leg amputated soon afterwards, while his sister Salima was also hurt in the clash.

Now six, Ahmad had his fourth prosthetic leg fitted over the weekend as he quickly grows out of each one - and celebrated with some signature moves.

Despite living near war zones, “happy” and “positive” Ahmad is an “inspiration” to nurses and physiotherapists at a Red Cross clinic in Kabul.

Mulkara Rahimi, who has treated Ahmad since he was a baby at the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) orthopaedic clinic in Kabul, spoke to ITV News from Afghanistan.