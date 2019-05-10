More than 1.25m women waited too long for cervical screening results last year

More than 1.25 million women waited too long for cervical screening results last year, data shows, as MPs accused the Government of “losing its grip” on cancer screening. A damning report from the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) criticised NHS England, Public Health England and the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) for problems with cancer screening which see too few people screened for diseases such as bowel and cervical cancer. Officials are accused of presiding over failing IT systems, some of which have had issues since 2011, while systems are not in place to track all people eligible for tests. A lack of oversight means major issues with inviting women for screening were not picked up, while there are stark inequalities across geographical regions in who is screened and who gets test results on time. NHS Digital figures for 2017/18, analysed by the Press Association, show that six out of 10 women in some parts of England waited longer than three weeks for results after undergoing a smear test. This is despite NHS England saying 98% of all patients should receive test results within two weeks. Six out of 10 women (58.7%) in the East Midlands waited longer than three weeks, as did 43.5% in the East of England. Across England, almost one in four women (23%) waited longer than three weeks for cervical test results, with a further 18.4% of women waiting between two and three weeks. Overall, 58.6% received results within the recommended two weeks. In terms of numbers, 1,791,871 women in England received results within two weeks but a further 562,003 waited two to three weeks and 703,179 more waited over three weeks. MPs said in their report that “women attending cervical screening appointments are being continually failed by screening providers” and targets are not being met. “This delay is unacceptable and the impact of the undue stress and worry for women must be recognised,” the study said. “Our inquiry has exposed a health service that is losing its grip on health screening programmes.

The Department of Health said the 14-day target was “a customer service ambition and not actually based on any essential clinical need” but MPs said women had not been told this. They added: “NHS England told us that some local providers currently have staff shortages, but as this target has not been met since November 2015, it is clear to us that NHS England is not managing local providers effectively.” As part of their report, MPs reviewed bowel, breast and cervical screening and screening for a condition called abdominal aortic aneurism. Tests for this are offered to men as they turn 65. The report found that not one single cancer programme met their targets on how many people should be screened in 2017/18. Just 71.4% of eligible women in England underwent cervical screening despite the target being 80%, while just 72.1% were screened for breast cancer. In 2017/18, bowel screening achieved coverage of 59.6% against a target of 60% but a new bowel scope test had only reached a third of the intended population by last September. MPs said “national health bodies still do not know which specific barriers prevent certain groups from attending” screening, meaning they cannot “effectively target these groups to encourage them to attend.” The MPs’ report comes after serious incidents were reported last year in which thousands of women were not sent invitations for breast or cervical screening.

Just 72.1% of eligible women in England were screened for breast cancer Credit: Rui Vieira/PA