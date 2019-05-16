'Sad' man jailed for daubing racist graffiti on African family's door

Vaughan Dowd was found guilty of defacing an African family's door with racist graffiti. Credit: Greater Mancester Police/Theo Baya/PA

A man who vandalised the front door of an African family's home with racist graffiti has been jailed for 12 months. Vaughan Dowd, 55, defaced the home of 38-year-old Jackson Yamba five days after the solicitor moved into the same block of flats where the defendant lived in Irlams o’ th’ Height in Salford, Greater Manchester. Dowd was jailed after pleading guilty to racially aggravated criminal damage at an earlier hearing.

Dowd graffitied 'NO BLACKS' on an African family's door. Credit: Theo Baya/PA

The same graffiti was also daubed in the same white paint on an internal communal door and the entry door to the block of flats. Jailing Dowd, Judge Alan Conrad QC told the defendant: “This country, in particular this area, the cities of Salford and Manchester, have a long and proud history of diversity and inclusivity. "We welcome those who, having a right to come here, do so and when they do, lead decent and productive lives. “What you did was not welcome in any civilised society. “You have experienced anxiety, but then again many people experience anxiety and would not dream of behaving as you did. “In reality, this was simply an outpouring of racist views held by you for which there is no excuse. “It must be made clear that imprisonment will follow offences such as this.”

Vaughan Dowd maintains he is not racist, but was influenced by Brexit. Credit: Greater Manchester Police

Iain Johnstone, defending Dowd, said the defendant only had one previous conviction – from 27 years ago, when he forged a work sick note – and was effectively “of good character”. He said Dowd described himself as a “grey man” who led a sad life and would “plod along”. Mr Johnstone said his client came from a respectable family, and did not present as someone with “entrenched” racist views, and his family, friends and neighbours found his actions inexplicable. He added: “It appears what happened... in some way Brexit and immigration was playing on his mind. “Mr Dowd maintains he’s not racist.”

Manchester Crown Court, Crown Square. Credit: PA

Mr Johnstone read a reference from Dowd’s family, which said: “They would like to sincerely and utterly and unreservedly apologise for this upset to Mr Yamba and his son and everyone who this incident has caused upset and offence to. “There must be something underlying for this to have happened.” Mr Yamba, originally from the Democratic Republic of Congo, welcomed the sentence, but said racism, not Brexit, were behind Dowd’s actions. He said: “What’s Brexit have to do with it? People can debate about it. I don’t think it’s Brexit, just racism. “I think it’s quite a good sentence. It reflects the gravity or seriousness of the offence for me, and I think it sends a clear message.”

The racist graffiti was also on an internal communal door and the entry door to the block of flats. Credit: Jackson Yamba

Mr Yamba said the attack left him fearful and angry, and his 10-year-old son became tearful upon seeing the graffiti. The matter only came to light after the solicitor tweeted a photo of his front door and complained that police hadn't been to see him after he reported the attack. It led to outrage online, and an apology from Greater Manchester Police Chief Constable Ian Hopkins.

Greater Manchester Chief Constable Ian Hopkins apologised for police inaction on Mr Yamba's attack. Credit: PA