Fruit juices 'just as bad for your health as fizzy drinks', new study finds

US researchers compared 100% fruit juices with beverages such as coca cola and lemonade. Credit: PA

Drinking fruit juices could increase your risk of an early death just as much as drinking coca-cola and lemonade, new research suggests. A US study has found very little difference from choosing 100% fruit juices over other drinks with artificial or added sugar. Those who drank a daily 350ml glass of juice had a 24% greater chance of dying during the study, compared to an 11% increase among those drinking any daily sugary soft drink.

Drinking 100% fruit juices can be just as bad for you as drinking sugary fizzy drinks. Credit: PA

The new research, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), analysed data from 13,440 people. Their intake of sugary drinks and 100% fruit juices was recorded via a questionnaire on how often they consumed the drinks. During an average follow-up of six years, there were 1,000 deaths from any cause and 168 deaths from coronary heart disease.

Typically, people in the study got 8.4% of their calorie intake each day from sugar-sweetened drinks and 4% from 100% fruit juice. After factors such as obesity were taken into account, those with the highest intake had an 11% increased risk of dying from any cause for every extra 12oz of sugar-sweetened drink consumed, and a 24% increased risk for every extra 12oz of fruit juice consumed.

Those who drank a daily 350ml glass of juice had a 24% greater chance of dying during the study. Credit: PA

The researchers, including from Emory University in Atlanta and Cornell University in New York, said: "These results suggest higher consumption of sugary beverages, including fruit juice, is associated with increased mortality. "The nutrient content of 100% fruit juices and SSBs (sugar-sweetened beverages) is very similar. "While 100% fruit juices contain some vitamins and phytonutrients that are missing from most SSBs, the predominant ingredients in both are sugar and water."

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.