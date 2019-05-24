New Lib Dem leader to replace Sir Vince Cable on July 23

The race to replace Sir Vince Cable will come to a close on July 23 when a new Liberal Democrats leader will be announced.

Sir Vince said it was time for a “new generation” at the top of the party but pointed to expected gains at the European elections as a sign that “we are in an excellent position” to lead a centre-ground movement in British politics.

Deputy leader Jo Swinson is firm favourite to succeed 76-year-old Sir Vince, who announced the start of the contest in an email to party members.

He said membership was at a record level and the party had enjoyed the best local election results in its history.