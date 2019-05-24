Hundreds tie knot as same-sex marriage becomes legal in Taiwan

Two same-sex couples seal their legal marriage with a kiss in Taipei, Taiwan. Credit: Johnson Lai/AP

Hundreds of same-sex couples in Taiwan have rushed to get married on the day a landmark decision to legalise same-sex marriage took effect. Taiwan became the first place in Asia to allow same-sex marriage last week in a legislative vote on a cause that the island’s LGBT rights activists have championed for two decades. A household registration office in central Taipei was packed as couples seized the earliest opportunity to tie the knot. Jubilant couples held flower bouquets and posed for photos, smiling and kissing.

“The legalisation of marriage is only the first step,” said a 48-year-old novelist who writes under the pen name Chen Hsue. “In the future, through this legalisation, I hope LGBT people could be accepted as ordinary people by Taiwanese society,” said Ms Chen, who has lived with her partner for more than 10 years.

The Interior Ministry said 500 same-sex couples registered their marriages across the island on Friday. A Taipei resident who identified himself only by a nickname said tearfully that he and his partner feel lucky they are able to announce in front of everyone that they are gay and have got married.