Big Bird, meet an even bigger bird: Giant bird standing three times as tall as an ostrich once roamed Europe

To millions of youngsters, Sesame Street's over-sized canary Big Bird is the largest feathered friend they've ever seen.

But to early man, Big Bird is chicken feed...

Fossilised remains of a giant bird up to three times bigger than an ostrich, which scientists believe once roamed Europe, have been discovered in Crimea.

Based on a fossilised thigh bone uncovered in the Taurida Cave on the northern coast of the Black Sea, researchers estimate that the flightless creature weighed around 70 stone (450kg) and stood nearly 15ft (4.5m) tall, towering over early humans between 1.5 million and two million years ago.

Children's favourite Big Bird stood just over 8ft tall, by the way.

It is said to be the first time a bird so large has been reported from anywhere in the northern hemisphere.

"When I first felt the weight of the bird whose thigh bone I was holding in my hand, I thought it must be a Malagasy elephant bird fossil because no birds of this size have ever been reported from Europe," said Dr Nikita Zelenkov, from the Russian Academy of Science, lead author of the findings.

"However, the structure of the bone unexpectedly told a different story."