May to tell Putin at G20 to 'hand over' Skripal suspects - insisting 'it's not business as usual' with Russia

The Prime Minister might have become semi invisible at home - but she’s attempting to address some pretty big issues on the world stage in the dying weeks of her premiership. Top of her list at this G20 in Osaka is delivering a tough message, "leader to leader", to President Putin - demanding that he hands over the Skripal suspects to face British justice. She told me ahead of that meeting that "it’s not business as usual" with Russia - and warned that as soon as either of the suspects "set foot" outside the country, they would face efforts to bring them to justice.

It’s not business at usual and can’t be business as usual with Russia until they stop the sort of acts that we’ve seen them doing around the world. Of course, we in the United Kingdom have seen the use of a nerve agent, a chemical weapon on the streets of Salisbury. I want to see the individuals against whom charges have been made being brought to justice. Russia does not allow the extradition of its nationals but there are European arrest warrants out for those two individuals, and as soon as they set foot outside of Russia we will be making every effort to bring them to justice. – Theresa May

But how willing will President Putin be to to listen? The signs aren’t great. He’s prepared the ground with an interview in the FT where he still maintains Russia’s involvement has not been proved. The Prime Minister this morning insisted: "The evidence is there. It has been made very clear by our authorities, and I expect those individuals to be brought to justice. "I will be making my position very clear to President Putin," she added.

The Prime Minister spoke in Osaka, Japan, where the G20 conference is being held. Credit: ITV News