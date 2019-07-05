- ITV Report
'It's a disgrace': Melania Trump gets first statue in home country Slovenia
Melania Trump has been honoured with a life-sized, wooden sculpture of herself near her home town in Slovenia - but local residents say "it's a disgrace".
The US first lady's first statue in her homeland Slovenia is the brainchild of US artist Brade Downey, who hired a local craftsman to erect the statue by the river Sava, near her hometown Sevnica.
Despite locals being proud of the town's most famous export, Melania, they are not at all pleased with the statue's likeness to her.
One resident said: "It doesn’t look anything like Melania. It’s a Smurfette. It’s a disgrace."
"It’s not okay. It’s a disgrace. That’s what I have to say," said another.
Artist Ales Zupevc, known as Maxi, who was commissioned to create the sculpture was given free reign over the piece by Mr Downey.
The only requirement being that the figure wears a dress of the same colour as the one Mrs Trump wore at her husband’s inauguration.