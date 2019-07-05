'It's a disgrace': Melania Trump gets first statue in home country Slovenia

The statue looks onto Melania Trump's hometown of Sevnica. Credit: EBU

Melania Trump has been honoured with a life-sized, wooden sculpture of herself near her home town in Slovenia - but local residents say "it's a disgrace". The US first lady's first statue in her homeland Slovenia is the brainchild of US artist Brade Downey, who hired a local craftsman to erect the statue by the river Sava, near her hometown Sevnica.

The statue isn't exactly the double of Mrs Trump, but at least its dress is the correct colour. Credit: EBU

Despite locals being proud of the town's most famous export, Melania, they are not at all pleased with the statue's likeness to her. One resident said: "It doesn’t look anything like Melania. It’s a Smurfette. It’s a disgrace." "It’s not okay. It’s a disgrace. That’s what I have to say," said another.

The statue has been described as a 'disgrace' by locals. Credit: EBU