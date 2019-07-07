Sir Kim Darroch: A profile of the UK’s man in Washington

Sir Kim Darroch was handed one of the most prestigious jobs in the diplomatic service several months before Donald Trump’s shock ascendancy to the White House.

But his name soon rose to prominence in the public arena after the president’s election victory – when Mr Trump promptly called for Nigel Farage to be the UK’s man in Washington instead.

In a highly unusual intervention, the president declared in a late-night tweet that Mr Farage would do a “great job” and that “many people” wanted to see him as the UK’s ambassador in the US.

Number 10 was forced to insist there was “no vacancy” and praised Sir Kim for being an “excellent ambassador”.

In his first interview after the controversy, Sir Kim hailed Mr Trump’s “historic and impressive” election victory and called the so-called special relationship between the US and the UK “stronger than ever”.