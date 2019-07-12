It's Federer to face Djokovic in Wimbledon final after Roger ousts Rafa in a classic

Roger Federer will face world No.1 Novak Djokovic in the final. Credit: PA

Roger Federer gained his revenge 11 years on with victory over great rival Rafael Nadal to reach a 12th Wimbledon final. A rematch of their classic 2008 title decider, won in five pulsating sets by Nadal, had been anticipated more than any match for years at the All England Club and it did not disappoint. The final stages were packed full of extraordinary tension and drama, with Nadal saving four match points but, after three hours and two minutes, it was Federer, a month shy of his 38th birthday, who clinched a 7-6 (3) 1-6 6-3 6-4 victory and the chance to take on Novak Djokovic on Sunday. Should he win, it would give the ageless Swiss a ninth Wimbledon title and take him to 21 grand slam trophies, three ahead of Nadal and six clear of Djokovic.

Rafa Nadal closes in on the net against Federer Credit: PA

Djokovic had earlier beaten Roberto Bautista Agut, of Spain, in four sets. Agut - who had expected to be on his stag do this weekend - fought hard to deny the Serb another Wimbledon final but finally went down 6-2 4-6 6-3 6-2, meaning Djokovic makes his 25th Grand Slam final. But the romantics out there were waiting for a clash for the ages between Federer and Nadal - and it did not disappoint. This was Federer and Nadal's 40th meeting, a clash of styles and personalities that dates back 15 years and continues to capture the imagination like nothing else in sport. Nadal had won 24 of their previous 39 matches and 10 of 13 at the slams but victory for Federer in the 2017 Australian Open final had shown him that he could win again when it mattered most. Indeed, Nadal had not beaten Federer on a surface other than clay since 2014, ending a run of five straight defeats in the semi-finals of the French Open last month.

Djokovic roars with delight at making his 25th Grand Slam final. Credit: PA