Government must do more to plan for rise of automation, unions warn

The Government needs to set out long term ambitions for industry following the rise and rise of automation and the need for companies to reduce their carbon footprint, according to a new report. Union leaders at the TUC said without strong guidelines and action at a local level, communities in industrial cities and towns could suffer. The report, which will be unveiled publicly on Monday, is written by the New Economics Foundation. Andy Haldane, chief economist at the Bank of England and chair of the Government’s Industrial Strategy Council, will be attending the event and is due to host a public debate at the launch. The report says job quality, social partnerships, long-term planning, life-long learning and central procurement are all key to ensuring industry can survive.

TUC general secretary, Frances O’Grady Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA

TUC general secretary, Frances O’Grady, explained: “Automation, artificial intelligence and the need to decarbonise the economy are set to make sweeping changes to industry. But that must not mean communities being swept aside. “When working people and communities are involved in making plans, industrial transformation can mean positive change. “The main goal of local industrial strategies must be the creation of good jobs. And the foundation must be co-operation between government, industry and unions, with workers and communities taking part in making plans.”

