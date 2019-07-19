May to use final leadership days to give public sector staff £2bn pay rise

Public sector workers including teachers and police officers are to be given a £2 billion pay rise, it has been reported.

The Treasury will unveil the biggest public sector pay rise for six years on Monday before Theresa May’s tenure as Prime Minister comes to an end, according to The Times.

Two million workers will receive above-inflation salary increases, the paper said, amid concerns the private sector is pushing ahead on pay.

Police officers are set to receive a 2.5% pay rise, soldiers a 2.9% increase and teachers and other school staff 2.75%, while dentists and consultants will get 2.5% and senior civil servants 2%.

The Treasury is expected to say that, barring some extra funding for schools, the money will have to come from existing budgets.