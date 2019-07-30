NameOurStorms: Met Office asks UK weather fans to help name storms

Weather forecasters in the UK, Ireland and Netherlands have teamed up to ask people to suggest names for storms. Credit: PA

Weather-lovers have been asked to send their suggestions to help name next season's storms. The Met Office has asked people to send in their suggestions on social media and email about what storms should be named from September 2019. Along with Met Éireann, the national weather provider in the Republic of Ireland, and KNMI, the Netherlands weather provider, the Met will compile a list of suggested names.

It comes four years after the Met Office first asked the public to send in their suggestions for possible storm names. That time, they received more than 10,000 suggestions - and it looks like they could receive a similar response this time.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Social media fans have been quick to send in their suggestions, with Stormy McStormface, Storm Stormzy and Storm Boris all submitted to the weather forecaster. While the campaign presents an opportunity for people to get creative, the Met Office has ruled out some of the quirkier and off-the-beat names, due to the severity storms can pose.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

A spokeswoman for the Met Office said: "We will look at all the suggestions people have come up with and put together a list which will help create a core list. "The names will be reflective of the diverse nature reflecting all of Britain."

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Derrick Ryall, Associate Director of Public Weather Service at the Met Office said: “In addition to Met Office weather warnings, the storm naming scheme has been proved to raise awareness of severe weather in the UK, providing a consistent message to the public and crucially helping people to make better decisions so they can stay safe and thrive.”

The names of the storms will reflect the diverse nature of the UK. Credit: PA